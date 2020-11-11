Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after buying an additional 1,570,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after buying an additional 586,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 437,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

