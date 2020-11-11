Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

