Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,271 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,518,000 after buying an additional 2,683,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 914,084 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 613,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 284,183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

