Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,691 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter.

EFT stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 668,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,321 over the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

