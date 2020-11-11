Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

