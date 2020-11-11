Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $145,561,000 after buying an additional 613,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,834 shares of company stock valued at $72,316,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.