PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.