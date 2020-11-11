Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

