Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,379 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 94.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

