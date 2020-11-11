Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,419,930 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

