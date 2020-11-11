Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 25.7% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

NYSE GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

