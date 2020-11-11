Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

