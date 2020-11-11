Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,241 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.