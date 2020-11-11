Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

