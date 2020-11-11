Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,428 shares of company stock worth $4,090,930. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

