Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

