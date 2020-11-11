Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

