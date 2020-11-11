Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.