Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $200.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.