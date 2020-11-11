Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,651.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

