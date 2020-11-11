Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Derek Glanvill Sells 742 Shares of Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OFLX opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 546.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

