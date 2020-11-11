Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

OXY opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

