North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Sells 9,400 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

