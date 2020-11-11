Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 434,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $197.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.68 and a 200 day moving average of $189.20. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

