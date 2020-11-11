NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 54,570 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

