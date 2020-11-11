NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 310 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

