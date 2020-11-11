NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,304 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.