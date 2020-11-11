NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2,788.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Mosaic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

NYSE MOS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

