NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

