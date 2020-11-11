nLIGHT’s (LASR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

LASR opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $865,189. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

