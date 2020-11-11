NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Daniel A. Creekmur Sells 4,114 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NI stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

