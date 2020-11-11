Needham & Company LLC Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $109.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

DDOG stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,630.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,368,884 shares of company stock worth $136,353,674. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

