Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after purchasing an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after purchasing an additional 616,346 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

