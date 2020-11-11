Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

