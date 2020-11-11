Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 747.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mimecast by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $880,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

