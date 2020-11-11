Michael Harlan Brown Acquires 1,029 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 1,029 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,473.35.
Shares of MPV stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
