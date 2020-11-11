MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 524,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

