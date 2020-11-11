Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Director Mark Allard Sells 3,700 Shares

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at C$602,395.

TSE MX opened at C$47.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -66.21. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.