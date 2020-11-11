Metacoin (MTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $148,709.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $110.44 million and approximately $148,709.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

