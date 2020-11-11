Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2021
IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.35–1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.887-26.887 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

