Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,057.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 502.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

