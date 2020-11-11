Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Magnite has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,011.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock worth $1,399,532. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

