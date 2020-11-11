Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.