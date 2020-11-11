Madison Square Garden Sports Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $8,877,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $52,453,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of MSGS opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

