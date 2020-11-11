Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 55.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.