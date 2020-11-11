Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $1,076,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LFUS opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $226.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,066,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

