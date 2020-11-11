LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LiqTech International stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIQT shares. Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

