Leslie F. Varon Sells 225 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LRCX opened at $407.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

