Lawrence Roulston Sells 2,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,416 shares in the company, valued at C$558,560.48.

MTA stock opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0808896 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

