Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 588 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

